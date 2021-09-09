Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1; 11:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Practice 2; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — NC A&T at Duke; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — N. Dakota St. at Utah St.; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — UTEP at Boise St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: BTN — NC State at Rutgers; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Minnesota vs. Stanford; 8 p.m.: SECN — Baylor at Florida; 9 p.m.: BTN — Kentucky at Wisconsin; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Penn St. at Oregon

GOLF

7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.: ESPNU — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) at Valor Christian (Colo.)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Cleveland; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati

RUGBY

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana

SWIMMING

2 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Match 5

TENNIS

12 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open; 3 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open; 7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Washington

