Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1; 11:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Practice 2; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — NC A&T at Duke; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — N. Dakota St. at Utah St.; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — UTEP at Boise St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — NC State at Rutgers; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Minnesota vs. Stanford; 8 p.m.: SECN — Baylor at Florida; 9 p.m.: BTN — Kentucky at Wisconsin; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge: Penn St. at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNU — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) at Valor Christian (Colo.)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Cleveland; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana
SWIMMING
2 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Match 5
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open; 3 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open; 7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Washington
