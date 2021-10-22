Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice 3; 3 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300; 4:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Illinois at Penn St., ACCN — UMass at Florida St., CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army, ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy, ESPNU — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, FOX — Northwestern at Michigan, FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech, SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas; 3 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Oregon at UCLA, CBS — LSU at Mississippi, CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo, ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh, ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota, FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., FS1 — BYU at Washington St., PAC-12N — Colorado at California; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Louisville, ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston, SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force, ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama, FS2 — Nevada at Fresno St.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana, ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia, ESPN2 — NC State at Miami, ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU, NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame, PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St., SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin; 9 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
FIGURE SKATING
5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic; 11:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights)
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta; 8 p.m.: FOX, FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN — Miami at Indiana; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NHLN — Calgary at Washington; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN)
3 a.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA; 7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea; 7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia; 10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA
Sunday
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix; 1:30 p.m.: ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Duke; 4 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville, SECN — Alabama at South Carolina; 2 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU, PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at NC State; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: NBC — ISU: Grand Prix
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Boston at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Kansas City at Tennessee, FOX — Washington at Green Bay; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Chicago at Tampa Bay; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Detroit at Chicago; 10 p.m.: NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United; 11:30 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United; 12 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan; 5 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-WTA; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA
