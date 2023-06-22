Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 6:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
4 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich; 11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped); 2 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami; 7:05 p.m.: APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ION — New York at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: ION — Dallas at Los Angeles