Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky; 7 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Miami, SECN — Missouri at LSU; 9 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Illinois
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Utah at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain; 6 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC; 9 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix
