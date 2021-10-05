Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.: GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky; 7 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Miami, SECN — Missouri at LSU; 9 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Illinois

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Utah at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain; 6 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC; 9 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix

Trending Video