Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Toledo at Ohio; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, FS1 — Illinois at Maryland; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Michigan St. at Wisconsin; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona St.; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington (Joined in Progress)
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Georgia; 7:30 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Alabama; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah, SECN — Arkansas at LSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
9 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Michigan; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State; 8 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Ohio St.
GOLF
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — The Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii; 2 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Sidwell Friends (D.C.) at Hopkins (Minn.)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Rochester
NBA BASKETBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.: NHLN — Minnesota at Chicago
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Watford
TENNIS
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
X GAMES
10:35 p.m.: ESPN — X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding, Aspen, Colo.
