Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.: ESPN — New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston
Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 22F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 22F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 4:46 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.