Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: FS1 — Georgetown at Providence; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — W. Kentucky at FAU, ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis, ESPNEWS — Belmont at Morehead St., ESPNU — Charlotte at N. Texas, FS1 — Purdue at Indiana; 7:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Santa Clara at St. Mary's (Cal), ESPNU — Tulsa at Cincinnati, FS1 — UConn at Butler; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — San Francisco at Gonzaga, ESPNU — Arizona at Stanford, FS1 — UCLA at Utah; 11:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse, BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.; 7 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Kentucky; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Louisville at NC State; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, BTN — Iowa at Minnesota; 9 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Alabama; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
GOLF
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — The Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii; 2 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Phoenix at Dallas; 10 p.m.: TNT — Indiana at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Colorado at Los Angeles
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 5
TENNIS
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
