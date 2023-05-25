Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — Fremantle at Melbourne; 3 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco; 10:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 3:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 6:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
12 p.m.: NBATV — Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Stade Malien, 3rd-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda; 3:30 p.m.: NBATV — Patriots Basketball Club vs. NBA Academy Africa, Kigali, Rwanda
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Clemson, Pool C, Durham, N.C.; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Miami, Pool D, Durham, N.C., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.; 4 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.; 5:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, Pool A, Durham, N.C.; 7:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Denver vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.; 5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Stanford at Duke, Super Regional, Game 1; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 1; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.; 8 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Georgia, Super Regional, Game 2, Tallahassee, Fla., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 1; 10 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisiana-Lafayette at Washington, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. at Utah, Super Regional, Game 1
FISHING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — SFC: Gulf Coast Masters, Day 2, Orange Beach Marina, Orange Beach, Ala.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Day 3, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas; 6:30 a.m. (Saturday); GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 6:40 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Detroit; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Texas at Baltimore; 7:05 p.m.: APPLETV+ — San Diego at NY Yankees
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Canberra at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
1:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Slovakia vs. U.S., Group B, San Juan, Argentina
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals