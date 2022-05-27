Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.: ESPNEWS — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Final, Kigali, Rwanda
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Collingwood; 2:30 a.m. (Sunday): FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.; 12 p.m.: ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Game 1, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.; 3:45 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Game 2, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 4:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.; 6 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary); 7:45 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary); 10 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary); 11:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
COLLEGE RUGBY
2 p.m.: CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.; 2 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.; 4 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif.; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 5:30 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
7 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Semifinal, Tampere, Finland; 11 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — Baltimore at Boston (Game 1); 4 p.m.: BALLY -- San Francisco at Cincinnati, FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit; 7 p.m.: FOX — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN)
2 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster vs. Stade, Final, Marseille, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: CBS — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 11 a.m.: NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris; 5 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.; 4:30 p.m.: NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: USA — New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.; 9 p.m.: FS1 — New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Connecticut
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped); 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped); 12:30 p.m.: Peacock — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis; 5 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped); 6 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BOWLING
5 p.m.: CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla., FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Mason, Ohio; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hattiesburg, Miss.; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.; 3:30 p.m.: FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary); 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
COLLEGE RUGBY
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women's Championship, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 2 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 4 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 9 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
FISHING
8 a.m.: CBSSN — The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, Orange Beach, Ala.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas; 2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 4 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
8 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: BALLY -- San Francisco at Cincinnati; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOKCEY
8 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)
RUGBY (MEN)
3 p.m.: CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped); 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England
SOCCER (MEN)
9:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta