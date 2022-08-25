Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 10:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 3 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 5 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 7:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Indiana at Clemson
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: BTN — BYU at Ohio St., PAC-12N — Valparaiso at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — Troy at Georgia
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland; 9:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped); 9 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Washington; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: NFLN — Seattle at Dallas
RUGBY (MEN)
5:50 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney
RUGBY (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos
SOCCER (MEN)
8 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.; 2:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals