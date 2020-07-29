Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 30
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India; 10 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: ESPN — Kiwoom at Doosan; 5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN — Doosan at LG
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at Washington; 7 p.m.: FOX — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: TNT — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 9 p.m.: TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHLN — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.; 4 p.m.: TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN - WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
