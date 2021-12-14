Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Howard at Georgetown; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — UCF at Temple; 8 p.m.: BTN — Nicholls St. at Wisconsin; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Morehead St. at Xavier; 9 p.m.: ACCN — Lipscomb at Florida St., PAC-12N — Northern Colorado at Arizona; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: ACCN — South Carolina at Duke, SECN — Alcorn St. at LSU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — SEC Now: Signing Day Special; 2 p.m.: BTN — B1G Live: Signing Day Special; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Louis
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — LA Lakers at Dallas; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Milwaukee; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers at Utah
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.: TNT — Seattle at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN)
9:48 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Egypt, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar; 1:53 p.m.: FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar vs. Algeria, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal; 6 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League Draw: 2022; 7:20 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Mineiro at Club Athletico, Final Leg 2
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds; 4 p.m.: TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds
