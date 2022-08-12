Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Melbourne; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.; 5 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.; 2:30 a.m. (Sunday): CBSSN — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.: SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.; 9 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped); 6:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
2 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada; 6 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada; 10 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.; 3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego; 7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1) OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.); 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago; 4 p.m.: NFLN, Fox-59 — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo; 7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh; 9 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa; 9 a.m.: FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City; 12:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford; 2:30 p.m.: ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN)
12:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica; 9:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals; 3 p.m.: CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)
Sunday
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped); 2 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.; 3 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Aliens AND 3 Headed Monsters vs. Power, Semifinals, Tampa, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: The Bahamas National Team vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.; 2 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb., NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
2 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada; 6 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Czechia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada; 10 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Edmonton, Canada
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.; 3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Perfect Game 12-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.; 4 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Toronto; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
4:25 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Las Vegas
RODEO
1:30 p.m.: CBS — PBR Team Series: Anaheim, Game of the Week- Double Header, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
SKATEBOARDING
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Street League: Women's Final and Men's Recap, Seattle
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Kilmarnock; 9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea; 9 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
12:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Ghana, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica; 6:50 p.m.: FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group D, San José, Costa Rica; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City FC; 9:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Group C, San José, Costa Rica
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Finals, San Diego
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Minnesota at Connecticut; 3 p.m.: ABC — Seattle at Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles