Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong
GOLF
6 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland; 9:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped); 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah; 9:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped); 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (MEN)
9 p.m.: ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN)
7 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada; 10:30 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN)
10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Chicago