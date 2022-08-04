Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong

GOLF

6 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland; 9:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped); 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah; 9:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped); 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN)

9 p.m.: ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN)

7 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada; 10:30 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada

SOCCER (MEN)

3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN)

10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Chicago

