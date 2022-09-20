Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Missouri at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse, SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas, PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at California
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at Atlanta; 3:30 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress); 6:40 p.m.: BALLY -- Boston at Cincinnati; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland
SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN — Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds; 8 a.m.: TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; 8:30 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds