Thursday
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Washington at Philadelphia (1 p.m.); 2:30 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at Boston OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at San Diego OR Oakland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ABC — NBA Draft: Round 1, ESPN — NBA Draft: Round 1-2, NBATV — NBA Draft: Rounds 1-2
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: ABCRN at Flamengo; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. U.S., Semifinal; 10 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada, Semifinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals; 1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds; 6:30 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 1
