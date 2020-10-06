Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.: GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series
MLB BASEBALL
2:08 p.m.: MLBN — Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2; 3:35 p.m.: TBS — Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3; 7:10 p.m.: TBS — Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3; 9:08 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.: NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.