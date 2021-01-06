Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland, ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Brigham Young at Gonzaga; 9 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Northwestern, ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona, ESPNU — Portland at San Francisco, FS1 — Washington at Stanford; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, PAC-12N — Washington State at California; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Oregon at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Michigan State; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee; 7 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Rutgers; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — College Football Awards: 2020 Honors
GOLF
6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn; 10 p.m.: TNT — Dallas at Denver
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
