Monday

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama

SWIMMING

12 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal

TENNIS

7 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

