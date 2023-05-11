Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida; 7 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at North Carolina; 8:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford, SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU; 11:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Oklahoma City; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.; 6 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill., FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill.; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium; 10:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere, Finland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group B, Riga, Latvia; 5 a.m. (Saturday): NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovenia, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 296 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Paris
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore; 8:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds