Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 9:25 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 10:30 a.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.; 11 a.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.; 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m.: NBATV — CFV-Beira vs. Petro de Luanda, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame; 5 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Purdue; 7 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ESPNU — Texas at TCU, SECN — Missouri at Florida
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.; 3 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From New Brunswick, N.J.; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Syracuse at Duke; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers at Maryland, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Louisville, ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama; 3 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Florida; 4 p.m.: FS2 — UConn at DePaul; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas, SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN)
9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped), GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles; 12 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
7 p.m.: CBSSN — 2023 Iverson Classic All-American Game: From Union, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 9 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs Slovakia, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs Canada, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland
LACROSSE (MEN)
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — NLL: Colorado at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Washington; 4 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Miami; 6 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Houston (5 p.m.); 9 p.m.: FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 1
NFL DRAFT
12 p.m.: ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6; 8 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Islanders, Game 6; 10 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford; 1:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
10 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: CBSSN — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: USA — New Orleans at Birmingham; 7 p.m.: FOX — Houston at Memphis
XFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston
Sunday
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped); 12 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped); 2 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP, Cádiz, Spain (Taped), FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped); 1 a.m. (Monday): CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.: NBATV — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at South Carolina; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame, SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
2 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., ESPNU — Harvard at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.; 12:30 p.m.: ESPN — LSU at Alabama; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas; 2 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan, PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah; 6 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped), GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles; 10 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Chicago Cubs at Miami; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston, ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
TBD: TBD — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary); TBD: TBD — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7 (If Necessary); 1 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
TBD: TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary); TBD: TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary); TBD: TBD — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary); TBD: TBD — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
RODEO
2 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped); 4 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli, USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool; 9 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit; 4 p.m.: FOX — New Jersey at Michigan
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.