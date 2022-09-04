Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 2 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN — Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at UCLA
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Baltimore (Game 1); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Washington at St. Louis; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (6:40 p.m.); 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.