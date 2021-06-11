Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220; 2 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 1; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix; 8 p.m.: CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPNU — Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1; 2 p.m.: ESPN — Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPNU — Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day
DIVING
4 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Women's Springboard; 8 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Men's Platform
FISHING
8 a.m.: FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 8 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader); 4 p.m.: FSIN -- Colorado at Cincinnati, MLBN — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston; 7 p.m.: FOX — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ABC — Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A; 11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B; 2:30 p.m.: ABC — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: FOX — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions; 8 p.m.: FS2 — South Division: Generals vs. Blues
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships; 9 a.m.: NBC — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: MX2; 8 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: MXGP; 9 a.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2; 1:30 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The New England Nationals; 4 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Road America; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
DIVING
7 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Men's Springboard; 9 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final - Women's Platform
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Chrome LC vs. Waterdogs LC
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: FSIN -- Colorado at Cincinnati, MLBN — NY Yankees at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Oakland; 7 p.m.: ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 4; 8 p.m.: TNT — Phoenix at Denver, Game 4
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra; 5 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: Seattle at New England
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: England vs. Croatia, Group D; 11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, Group C; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Group C; 5 p.m.: FOX — Copa América: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Group B; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Copa América: Colombia vs. Ecuador, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.: FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica
SWIMMING
8 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
TENNIS
2:30 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship; 3 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship; 9 a.m.: NBC — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final; 2 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds; 3 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Atlanta
