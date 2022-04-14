Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.: NBATV — FAP vs. Cape Town (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St., PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest, ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt, SECN — LSU at Arkansas; 8 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Iowa; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St., SECN — Georgia at Missouri; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville; 6 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — Providence at UConn; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at California
GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (2 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida
SOCCER (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas