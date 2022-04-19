Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — UConn at Boston College
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Penn at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ACCN — East Carolina at NC State, BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado; 4 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at San Diego; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.: NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal; 2:45 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea; 3 p.m.: CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2; 5:50 p.m.: FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1; 8:20 p.m.: FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds