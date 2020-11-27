Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska; 4 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal; 6 p.m.: BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota; 8 p.m.: BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State, ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Montana at Southern California; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Penn State at Michigan, ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse, CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo, ESPN — Kentucky at Florida, ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana, ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio, FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois, SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson, CBS — Auburn at Alabama, CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State, ESPN — Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Boston College, FOX — San Jose State at Boise State, FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue, SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Memphis at Navy, ESPN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M, ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Utah at Washington, SECN — Georgia at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Florida State, FOX — Arizona at UCLA, FS1 — Texas Christian at Kansas
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion
Sunday
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky, ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game; 2 p.m.: BTN — Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship; 4 p.m.: BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers, PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island; 6 p.m.: ACCN — North Florida at Miami, BTN — Oakland at Michigan, PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Duquesne at Notre Dame, SECN — Belmont at Kentucky
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Tennessee at Indianapolis; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — New Orleans at Denver; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio; 8:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea; 2:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal; 8 p.m.: ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal
