Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Western; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom; 10:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio; 6:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10:30 p.m.: MLBN — 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), Seattle
CYCLING
8 a.m.: USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; PEACOCK — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 6 p.m.: USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
10:30 a.m.: NBATV — Peach Jam: Strive For Greatness vs. NH Lightning, North Augusta, S.C.; 12 p.m.: NBATV — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), North Augusta, S.C.; 1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Atlanta at Tampa Bay; 8:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas; 6:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas; 11 p.m.: ESPN — Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, Fürth, Germany
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 1 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
10 p.m.: CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — Las Vegas at Dallas