Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota, PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon State, SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi; 10 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest, PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona: 8 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Miami, BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: CBSSN — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — New England at LA Rams
SURFING
1 p.m.: FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour
