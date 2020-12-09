Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota, PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon State, SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi; 10 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest, PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona: 8 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Miami, BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: CBSSN — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — New England at LA Rams

SURFING

1 p.m.: FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour

Tags

Trending Video