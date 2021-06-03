Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 7:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2; 6 p.m.: FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Duke, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia at South Carolina, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Army at Texas Tech, SECN — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Florida; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Southern Miss.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — NCAA Tournament: South Alabama vs. Miami; 7 p.m.: ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. UCLA; SECN — NCAA Tournament: Presbyterian at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Women's College World Series: TBD; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Women's College World Series: TBD
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Second Round
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 2
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Toronto; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at St. Louis
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, Game 2; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, Game 3
RUGBY
6 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:25 p.m.: ESPN — International Friendly: Spain vs. Portugal
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: FS1 — North Division: Linemen vs. Aviators
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round
