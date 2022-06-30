Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 10:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 5:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.: USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark

GOLF

8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

1 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

6 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.); 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Atlanta at Cincinnati

SOCCER (MEN)

6 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; 9 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas, NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota

