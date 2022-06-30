Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 10:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England; 5:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.: USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
1 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.); 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Atlanta at Cincinnati
SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; 9 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London; 11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas, NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota