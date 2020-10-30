Saturday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Practice; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Boston College at Clemson, ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse, BTN — Purdue at Illinois, ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State, FOX — Michigan State at Michigan, FS1 — Iowa State at Kansas, SECN — Georgia at Kentucky; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn, ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor, FS1 — Indiana at Rutgers; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe), FOX — Texas at Oklahoma State, SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Boise State at Air Force; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama, FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose State; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Ohio State at Penn State, ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist, SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia, ESPNU — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Texas State, FOX — Oklahoma at Texas Tech; 9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — Nevada at UNLV
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley; 1:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool; 11 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix; 2 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals
BOWLING
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Missouri; 1:30 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Miami; 5:30 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa State, SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.: NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Indianapolis at Detroit, FOX — Minnesota at Green Bay; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — New Orleans at Chicago; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese; 9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final
SWIMMING
12 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: The N 6
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final
