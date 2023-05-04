Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Brisbane at Carlton; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Geelong; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast; 5:25 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 5:25 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m.: NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Al Ahly, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest, SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
10 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 11 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St., Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
4 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., Semifinal; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, New York; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh vs. Army, Semifinal, Boston; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal, New York
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Illinois; 6 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh, SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 1 p.m.: USA — The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs; 6:40 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati; 7:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3, ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3 (NBA in Stephen A’s World)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal