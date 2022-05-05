Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane, FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon
AUTO RACING
2:25 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 5:25 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson; 8 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
10 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 11 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
4 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, Boston; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota; 6 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Tennessee; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 1 p.m.: USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Arlington, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3; 7:30 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3; 10 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN)
4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:50 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
USFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix