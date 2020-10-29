Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.: SECN — SEC Championship: From Baton Rouge, La.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa; 9:45 p.m.: FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Duke; 7 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Florida

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship; 6 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton; 11 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana

TENNIS

3 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals

