Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.: SECN — SEC Championship: From Baton Rouge, La.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa; 9:45 p.m.: FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Duke; 7 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Florida
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship; 6 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton; 11 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana
TENNIS
3 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals
