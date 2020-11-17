Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Toledo at Eastern Michigan, ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNEWS — Northern Illinois at Ball State
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal; 8 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, ESPNU, NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft
RUGBY
4 a.m.: FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A; 7:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.