Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.: ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.; 1:30 p.m.: ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.; 5 p.m.: FS2 — N. Kentucky at DePaul; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia, CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y., SECN — North Florida at Kentucky; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas, SECN — Wichita St. at Missouri; 9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas; 11:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St., CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green, ESPNU — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, FOX — Kansas St. at Texas; 1 p.m.: FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico; 1:30 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Nebraska; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBS — Missouri at Arkansas, CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force, ESPN — South Florida at UCF; 4 p.m.: FOX — Colorado at Utah; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — North Carolina at NC State; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Washington St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Boston College, SECN — Florida at Kentucky; 5:30 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin; 8 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Penn St., PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped); 4 p.m.: TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, TNT, TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas; 12 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand; 5 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: BALLY -- Toronto at Indiana; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
SOCCER (MEN)
4 a.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: FS2 — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
TENNIS
6 p.m.: TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.