Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska, CBSSN — George Washington at Navy, FS1 — Oakland at Xavier; 2 p.m.: BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois, ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State, ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: St. Mary's vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State, FS1 — Fairfield at Providence; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Evansville at Louisville, BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa, ESPN — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan, FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown; 4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford; 5:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Semifinal; 6 p.m.: ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina, BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler, SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky; 7 p.m.: ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, FS2 — St. Peter's at St. John's, PAC-12N — California at Oregon State; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Charleston Southern at North Carolina State, BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana, CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Semifinal, FS1 — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, SECN — Jacksonville State at Alabama; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — California Baptist at Southern California; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, 10 p.m.: BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Longwood at Duke; 2 p.m.: ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: NBCSN — Liga MX Playoff: Club América at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Quarterfinals Leg 1
