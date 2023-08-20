Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.); 8 p.m.: FS1 — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Baltimore at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: USA — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary

