Friday, April 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Western at Fremantle; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
6 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Providence at Denver
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA; 9 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Alabama; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon
GOLF
11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas; 9 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped); 11 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Calvert Hall (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Good Counsel (Md.) at Mcdonogh (Md.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
8:30 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Germany, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 294 Main Card: Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs; 7:05 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Toronto at NY Yankees; 7:20 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Houston at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 3; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.; ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3; 7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals