Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton; 1 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide; 3 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 10:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 6:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Miami, FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — Stanford at Hawaii
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: BTN — Syracuse at Penn St.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Washington at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — Pittsburgh at Kentucky
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1); 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Arizona (9:30)
RUGBY (MEN)
5:55 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — Connecticut at New York