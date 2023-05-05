Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:25 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Fremantle; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 9, Monte Carlo, Monaco (Taped); 12 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; 12:25 p.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Dawn 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; 3:55 p.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m.: NBATV — Cape Town vs. City Oilers, Cairo, Egypt
BOWLING
9 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Iowa; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, SECN — Florida at Texas A&M; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arkansas at Mississippi St.; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St., SECN — LSU at Auburn
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
10 a.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 11 a.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
11 a.m.: ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Siena vs. Marist, Championship, Riverdale, N.Y.; 12 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — America East Tournament: Albany vs. Bryant, Championship, Burlington, Vt.; 4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Denver vs. Georgetown, Championship, Milwaukee; 5:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Championship, Baltimore
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Championship, Baltimore; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Colorado, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Minnesota, SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Florida St., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky; 4 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh, SECN — Georgia at LSU; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. UCLA, Championship, Fairfax, Va.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 12 p.m.: NBC — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — The 149th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
LACROSSE (MEN)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL Tournament: Rochester at Buffalo, Quarterfinal; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL Tournament: Panther City at Calgary, Quarterfinal
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 288 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.; 8 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 288 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at St. Louis OR Miami at Chicago Cubs; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress) OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Atlanta OR Boston at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 3; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN)
8 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Dallas; 4:20 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast
SAILING
7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Sail GP: Day 1, San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN)
10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City; 12:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles Final
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: FOX — Houston vs. Philadelphia, Detroit; 7:30 p.m.: NBC — Memphis at Michigan
Sunday
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped); 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped); 2 p.m.: ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4, Barcelona, Spain (Taped); 3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; 1 a.m. (Monday): USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Denver (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston, ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
10 a.m.: ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Albany, N.Y.; 12 p.m.: FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Mansfield, Conn.; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Florida St., BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana, SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn; 2 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh, BTN — Michigan at Minnesota, ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta, PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco; 7 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
3:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4; 8 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3; 6:30 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN)
4:20 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast
SAILING
7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Sail GP: Day 2, San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle; 7 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.: CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Doha, Qatar (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham