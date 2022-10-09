Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

CFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.: GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Cleveland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN)

3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

Tags

Trending Video