Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Cleveland
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds