Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech, CBS — Louisville at Kentucky, CBSSN — Stony Brook at Northeastern, FOX — UConn at Xavier, ESPNU — Texas Tech at TCU, FS1 — St. John's at Seton Hall; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse, CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas, CBSSN — Fresno St. at Utah St., FOX — Arizona at Arizona St., ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St., FS1 — Marquette at Villanova; 4 p.m.: CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV, CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, FS1 — New Mexico at Wyoming, PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at California; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Princeton at Harvard; 1 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.; 4 p.m.: FOX — Creighton at DePaul; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans, SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans (Command Center); 4 p.m.: ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show), ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast), ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center); 8 p.m.: ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show), ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast), ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center), SECN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Hometown Call)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
11 a.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick; 1:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 4 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick; 6:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: SHO — Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40: From Saitama, Japan
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: BALLY -- L.A. Clippers at Indiana
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — Providence at DePaul; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU, PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — Maryland at Michigan; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Memphis at Tulane, ESPNU — Belmont at S. Illinois; 5:30 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Penn St.; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Butler at Georgetown; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame, CBSSN — Villanova at Xavier, SECN — Alabama at Tennessee; 1 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPN — Nebraska at Indiana; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson, CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham, SECN — Florida at Texas A&M; 3 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Illinois; 4 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico, SECN — Missouri at Auburn; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon; 6 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — G-League Ignite at Birmingham
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Indianapolis at NY Giants; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — San Francisco at Las Vegas; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Minnesota at Green Bay; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.: NHLN — NY Rangers at Florida; 8 p.m.: ESPN — NY Islanders at Seattle
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 8 p.m.: TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds