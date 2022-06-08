Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden; 12 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Arizona at Cincinnati; 2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.); 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals