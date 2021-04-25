Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Final
GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at New York; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Carolina at Dallas
PLL LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier Lacrosse League College Draft: Rounds 1-4
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
