Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.: CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 1 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.; 8 p.m.: CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
ICE HOCKEY (MEN)
4 p.m.: NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 10 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Washington at Texas; 7 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at San Francisco, FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels
RUGBY (MEN)
12 p.m.: FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship, Harrison, N.J.
SOCCER (MEN)
1 p.m.: ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle; 5 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio; 8 p.m.: NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia; 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped); 2 p.m.: USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.; 2:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (Taped); 3 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio; 5 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPNU — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Cam)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 1:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Boston at Cleveland; 4 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at San Francisco; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta, ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (BOYS)
11:30 a.m.: ESNPU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: ABC — NY Red Bulls at LA FC; 6 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
SWIMMING
12 p.m.: NBC — FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday): ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore.; 5 p.m.: USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Minnesota at Chicago