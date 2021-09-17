Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race
BOXING
7 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Michigan St. at Miami, ACCN — Albany at Syracuse, BTN — N. Illinois at Michigan, CBSSN — UConn at Army, ESPN — Cincinnati at Indiana, ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, ESPNU — Boston College at Temple, FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma, FS1 — Virginia Tech at West Virginia, NBCSN — Hampton vs. Howard, Washington, SECN — New Mexico at Texas A&M; 1 p.m.: PAC-12N — Minnesota at Colorado; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson, BTN — Kent St. at Iowa, CBS — Alabama at Florida, CBSSN — SMU at Louisiana Tech, ESPN — Florida St. at Wake Forest, FOX — Southern Cal at Washington St., FS1 — Tulsa at Ohio St., 4 p.m., ACCN — Northwestern at Duke, ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis, ESPNU — Colorado St. at Toledo, SECN — Georgia Southern at Arkansas; 4:15 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arkansas St. at Washington; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah at San Diego St., ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Auburn at Penn St., ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina, FS2 — Utah St. at Air Force, PAC-12N — Stony Brook at Oregon, SECN — Central Michigan at LSU; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi, ESPNU — Stanford at Vanderbilt; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Boise St.; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Iowa St. at UNLV; 10:45 p.m.: PAC-12N — Fresno St. at UCLA; 12:30 a.m. (Sunday): FS1 — San Jose St. at Hawaii
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: BTN — Louisville at Nebraska
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston; 2 p.m.: FSIN -- L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington; 7 p.m.: FOX — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton; 10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA
Sunday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: CBSSN — GT World Challenge America; 2 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey
BOXING
10 p.m.: FS1 — Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — UMass at Wake Forest; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Iowa at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern Cal; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Stanford at Kentucky; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St., SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Las Vegas at Pittsburgh; FOX — LA Rams at Indianapolis; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Dallas at LA Chargers; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United; 2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas; 4 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish; 4 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester
TENNIS
9 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut; 3 p.m.: ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix; 5 p.m.: NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.