Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Ohio St. at Wisconsin; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Maryland; 8 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at North Carolina, BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue, ESPNU — Florida at Alabama, SECN — LSU at South Carolina
GOLF
11:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston; 8 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Charlotte; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at New York; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: TNT — St. Louis at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC; 8:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 4 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.