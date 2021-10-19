Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.: GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ESPNU — Ohio St. at Wisconsin; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Maryland; 8 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at North Carolina, BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue, ESPNU — Florida at Alabama, SECN — LSU at South Carolina

GOLF

11:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston; 8 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Charlotte; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at New York; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: TNT — St. Louis at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC; 8:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

TENNIS

4 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 4 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA

