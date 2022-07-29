Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada
AMATEUR BASEBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong; 2:30 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary; 8:35 a.m.: ESPNU — W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary; 9:30 a.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London, USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 7: Killer 3's vs. 3's Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England; 8:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; 6 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.; 6 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
GYMNASTICS
2:30 p.m.: CNBC — U.S. Classic: Junior Women's Session, Salt Lake City; 7 p.m.: CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Women's Session, Salt Lake City
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU — PGF 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — PGF High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga; 2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — NYRA: Saratoga; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (MEN)
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ABC — UFC 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas, ESPN — UFC 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Baltimore at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: FOX — St. Louis at Washington; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Texas at LA Angels
SAILING
3 p.m.: CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Livingston; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif.
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7:45 p.m.: FS2 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: CNBC — U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped)
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio; 6 p.m.: ESPN — TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Seattle at Washington; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary; 9:30 a.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London; 12 p.m.: CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia; 1 p.m.: CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped), NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis; 4 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England; 8:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.: CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Men's Competition, Salt Lake City
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga; 2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Baltimore at Cincinnati, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at NY Yankees; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
SAILING
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic
SOCCER (WOMEN)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — Phoenix at New York; 3 p.m.: NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles