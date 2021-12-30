Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon, SECN — High Point at Kentucky
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla.; 12 p.m.: CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center), ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22), ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast), SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio); 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center), ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22), ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast), SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: BALLY -- Chicago at Indiana; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers
TENNIS
6 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; 1:30 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage
